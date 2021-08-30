Oakville News asked the Oakville and Oakville North-Burlington candidates a series of questions. Each candidate was asked to provide concise answers and were given several days to respond. Oakville News does not endorse any candidate.

Should candidates provide answers at a later date, Oakville News will update this post.

Question 1: Why should Oakville residents vote for you?

Anita Anand, Liberal:

When I was elected to serve the residents of Oakville in October 2019, no one imagined that we would face a global pandemic. Over the course of this health crisis, I have worked hard to ensure that our country has the necessary PPE, rapid tests and COVID-19 vaccines required to get us to the other side of this pandemic. Canada now leads the world in vaccine administration and percentage of the population that is vaccinated.

The support that Oakville residents have shown one another during this crisis has been truly inspirational, but there is still much work to do. Together, I know that we will overcome the COVID-19 pandemic. I hope to continue to serve the citizens of Oakville and Canada as we work to reopen our local and national economy and urgently address environmental degradation and the climate crisis.

Kerry Colborne, Conservative:

My goal is to bring Oakville issues to Ottawa, not the other way around. As a proven community leader for the past 13 years, I have seen both the successes and challenges our town has faced. I have succeeded in helping Oakville businesses, the arts community, youth and protecting our Town’s heritage. As a Member of Parliament, my only focus will be to promote Oakville and the interests of our community in Ottawa. I truly believe those interests are the same as those that are faced across Canada.

Jerome Adamo, NDP:

I have been an activist for more than three decades. My earliest memories in politics were on the front lines of high school and college student governments and attending demonstrations with the Canadian Federation of Students to fight for lower tuition fees.

I am a committed labour unionist and progressive activist and member of the Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario (ETFO) both at the local and provincial levels. I am also a member of the Council of Canadians and an Executive member of the Oakville District Labour Council.

I ran for the NDP in the federal election of 2019 and particularly enjoyed participating in the debates and listening to the concerns of the thousands of voters I had the pleasure of meeting throughout Oakville. I look forward to doing the same in this election as well.

I feel that I am uniquely qualified since I am proudly working-class and have fought politically alongside wage earners and working families my entire life. And with federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh, I am putting forth sound, progressive policies that no other major political party is even discussing.

Why should Oakville North-Burlington residents vote for you?

Pam Damoff, Liberal:

I am committed to our community and to public service. As we emerge from the pandemic, Oakville North-Burlington needs someone to represent them who champions our community, and I have a proven track record at both the municipal and federal level in doing just that.

Hanan Rizkalla, Conservative:

I possess a rare blend of skills and experiences. I am a medical physician and also an entrepreneur who knows how to get things done. I have experienced our area and our nation as both a proud citizen and also as a new Canadian. These experiences have made me extremely sensitive to the needs of immigrants -- and our riding includes many of us. I am a determined and hard worker who will never take the voices of my constituents for granted. I will establish a citizen-oriented constituency office and, periodically, I will survey the prevailing sentiments in the riding.

Lenaee Dupuis, NDP:

I am a mother, wife, small business owner and community ambassador who has lived and raised my family in Oakville – North Burlington for over 15 years. I understand our community's priorities and challenges. Currently, there is too much that needs to be done in our country and our communities and too many people that need our help to ease the burdens of everyday life.

I have been working in the human resources field for over 20 years and I’m passionate about listening, understanding and supporting people wherever I can. I am committed to bringing that to the riding to work towards a change that will be authentic and from a place of good to ensure future generations will prosper in an equitable, progressive Canada.

If elected as the next Member of Parliament, I will be your voice championing a better, brighter tomorrow for Oakville North-Burlington and all of Canada.

Bruno Sousa, Green Party:

Oakville Residents can count on me as a leader to listen to their concerns and so that I may take action and raise them with leadership locally and in Ottawa. I pledge to the riding to be highly accessible through various channels.