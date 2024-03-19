William and Water Streets begin five-month construction closure

× Expand Open Source Maps

Sections of William Street and Water Street in downtown Oakville have begun a nearly five-month closure to accommodate nearby construction.

The announcement of watermain construction on the roads was made last Friday, March 15, 2024 - just three days in advance of work beginning yesterday, March 18.

Oakville town staff say the road closures will be on two specific sections:

On William Street, between Navy Street to Water Street

Water Street, between William Street to Robinson Street

This road section in southwest of Downtown is mainly used as road access to the private Oakville Club. Town staff say "local access will be maintained."

Work, which has now begun, is expected to finish on July 31, 2024. The detour route is on the nearby Navy Street and Robinson Street.

A press release cites "the road closures are for watermain and sanitary connection work."

More information about the road closure is available online here.