Wind warning for Sunday, March 6, 2022

Environment Canada issued a wind warning for Oakville and surrounding areas on March 6, 2022. It is expected to remain in effect from 11:00 AM to 9:00 PM.

According to Windfinder, an app used by boaters, there will be sustained winds from the southwest in the mid-thirties, but guts reaching 90 km/h at noon and slowly drop through the rest of the afternoon and into the evening.

The winds are coming due to the extreme temperature fluctuation, where we realize a high of plus 17 and a precipitous drop to plus 7 in just six hours. The temperature will continue to drop to zero by early Monday morning.

The high winds may cause power outages, which can be monitored at OakvilleHydro.com/Outages. The public should be mindful of loose objects that may cause injury and damage, including fallen tree branches.

Drivers are advised to adjust their driving style to accommodate changing road conditions due to high winds.