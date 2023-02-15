Wind warning in Oakville: Feb. 15, 2023

× Expand Foter.com Wind Statement

Environment Canada has issued a strong wind warning in both Oakville and Burlington for today, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.

They say "Strong winds are expected today. Hazards include southwesterly winds gusting up to 90 km/h."

The wind warning is in effect immediately and is expected to last until "early this evening." Wind warnings are issued when there is a significant risk of damaging winds.

"Temperatures are expected to soar into the low to mid double digits today making it feel more like late March or early April. These warm temperatures will help create windy conditions with wind gusts up to 90 km/h. The winds will weaken this evening."

High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break. Motorists, especially in high profile vehicles, may expect hazardous driving conditions on highways subject to strong cross winds. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds.

Environment Canada is also advising everyone to avoid wooded areas to prevent injury from falling trees or branches. Campers should move to sturdy shelters.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.

