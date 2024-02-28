Wind warning in Oakville: Feb. 28-29, 2023

× Expand Foter.com Wind Statement

Environment Canada has issued a strong wind warning in both Oakville and Burlington for today, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024.

The warning details "A sharp cold front with strong winds and a sudden temperature drop expected." The hazardous conditions are expected to continue into tomorrow morning, Feb. 29.

Environment Canada says there will be northwesterly winds gusting 70 to 80 km/h. The warning also outlines there will be, "sudden icy conditions on roads and walkways."

"A strong cold front is expected to track through southern Ontario this afternoon causing temperatures to drop dramatically along with the development of strong northwesterly winds gusting to 70 or 80 km/h for much of the afternoon and evening."

The sudden temperature drop may lead to icy surfaces as temperatures fall below the freezing mark through the day. Drivers are advised to, "be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions."

Wind warnings are issued when there is a significant risk of damaging winds. Winds are expected to ease late tonight.

High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break. Motorists, especially in high profile vehicles, may expect hazardous driving conditions on highways subject to strong cross winds. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.

More information is available online here.