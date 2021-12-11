Wind Warning in effect for Halton - Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021

× Expand Foter.com Wind Statement

As of 3:10 p.m. on Saturday, December 11, 2021, there is a wind warning in effect for Oakville and the surrounding areas, including Burlington, Mississauga, Halton Hills, Milton and Brampton.

Wind speeds are currently tracking at 60 km/hr, but there is a hazard of possible strong winds gusting to 90 km/h.

The wind warning was issued by both the Government of Canada (on their site here) and The Weather Network (on their site here).

"Strong winds have developed in behind a cold front that is currently sweeping through southern Ontario," according to the alert. Strong winds "will continue throughout today" and "until late this evening."

The warning also says that "Utility outages may occur." This includes damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows. High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds.

Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, can also occur. High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.

Please be safe and alert if going outside today.

A warning was also issued by Halton Police: