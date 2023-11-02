Etobicoke windsurfer loses control, rescued from Oakville waters

× Expand Kris Gordon

As the weather is changing and people are wrapping up their water activities - here is a reminder that safety is a priority.

On Oct. 29, the Town of Oakville Water Air Rescue Force (TOWARF) received notice that a windsurfer encountering heavy wind speeds was blown from Etobicoke over into Oakville. The winds were said to be about 25 knots (or around 50 km/hr) with waves as high as three meters.

TOWARF was contacted by a family member who was concerned that they hadn’t heard from the individual in several hours.

The windsurfer was eventually able to contact a family member and inform them that they had been blown into Oakville and needed assistance getting back. The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) tasked the Halton Regional Police to assist TOWARF in a shoreline crawl from Bronte to Etobicoke.

According to search master Kris Gordon, the individual was located within 10 minutes with no injuries.

This was TOWARF’s 61st task this year, their website can be used to find weather information and links to emergency services.

The emergency number for JRCC is 1-800-267-7731 and the Coast Guard radio can be reached on VHF channel 16 or on cell phone by dialing *16.