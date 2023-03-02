Winter storm watch for Oakville: March 3, 2023

× Expand Pat (Cletch) Williams Blowing snow in field

Environment Canada is currently tracking a winter storm set to hit Oakville and the rest of Halton region Friday, March 3, 2023. The storm is expected on Friday night.

Timing calls for snowfall and blowing snow Friday evening and into Saturday morning, March 4.

There is expected to be, "Significantly reduced visibility due to heavy snow and blowing snow. Total snowfall accumulations could be 15 to 20 cm. Rapidly accumulating snowfall will create hazardous travel conditions."

"A Texas low is expected to bring heavy snow and strong winds to a large swath of southern Ontario," says Environment Canada. "Snow will begin Friday evening and quickly become heavy at times."

Heavy snow in combination with strong easterly winds will create significantly reduced visibility and hazardous travel conditions. There remains some uncertainty at this point to the placement of the heaviest snow. Winter storm warnings or snowfall warnings may be issued as the event draws nearer.

Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Winter storm watches are issued when multiple types of severe winter weather are expected to occur together.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.

More information is available online here.