Winter travel advisory issued for Dec. 23 to 24

Environment Canada issued a winter travel advisory for Oakville, Ontario, on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at 6:18 am. The advisory is in effect from late afternoon on Thursday, Dec 23, 2021, and according to the forecast, will likely lift early Friday morning, Dec. 24, 2021.

It is forecast to start snowing at around 3 pm today and last until 2 am on Friday. According to Environment Canada, we may see an accumulation of 2 to 6 cm. According to the Weather Network, snow accumulation may hit as high as 10 cm. There is an 80 per cent chance of precipitation.

With winds coming from an easterly direction, accumulation may be higher closer to Lake Ontario.

Drivers

This winter weather system is expected to cause slippery driving conditions and likely impact the Thursday evening commute. Drivers should expect delays and exercise caution by maintaining a safe distance, driving at slower speeds, and turning on their lights as visibility decreases.

Drivers should ensure that they have blankets, water, something to eat, along with a driver's winter safety kit (extremely important should they become stranded). It is also helpful to fill your fuel tank and fully charge your smartphone.

Pedestrians

Pedestrians should also take precautions as they may also encounter significant snow accumulation as well as slippery sidewalks and parking lots.

Dress appropriately for the weather, including a winter hat, mittens, scarves, coats and boots. It is also advisable to wear something reflective to ensure drivers see you. Don't forget to take your fully charged smartphone.

Finally, take special care before crossing the street since it may take drivers longer to stop their vehicles.

Oakville snowplow status

Information regarding the Town of Oakville snow removal is available via the snowplow tracker.