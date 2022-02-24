Winter Weather Travel Advisory in Oakville Feb. 24-25

× Expand Photo by Ryan on Unsplash

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory in effect for both the Town of Oakville and the City of Burlington, starting early tonight, Thursday, February 24, 2022.

The travel advisory was issued at 12:44 p.m. EST today and is expected to be in effect until at least tomorrow morning, Friday Feb. 25. The advisory warns of "heavy snow, at times with snowfall accumulations of 10 to 15 cm." and "local blowing snow" for the next 24 hours.

A developing low pressure centre will bring a swath of snow to the region late this evening through Friday morning. The Friday morning commute will likely be impacted due to snow falling heavily at times.

There will be "reduced visibilities due to snow" impacting evening and tomorrow morning commutes, and drivers should be prepared for significant delays. If you don't need to drive, it would be advisable to stay home.

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

The community is also reminded that shovelling snow can be strenuous. Take extra breaks. Remember: Snow removal in town can be tracked using Oakville's Snow Plow Tracker.

For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit https://www.ontario.ca/511, https://www.twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #ONStorm. More information is also available online.