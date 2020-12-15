Winter weather advisory for Wednesday, December 16, 2020

Environment Canada issued a weather advisory for Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at 15:30 on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. A band of low pressure is expected to bring approximately five to ten centimetres of snow during Wednesday.

Snow is forecast to start falling sometime between four and five am on Wednesday morning. With an east wind areas closest to the lake will likely receive the heaviest snowfall. During the afternoon the snow accumulation should be minimal.

Winds will continue out of the east for all of Wednesday with average sustained speeds ranging between 30 to 40 km, and gusts may reach into the mid-50's. This can easily cause whiteout conditions.

The high tomorrow is not expected to exceed minus one. Temperatures are expected to drop by a few degrees during the day and into Thursday morning. The windchill will make it feel seven degrees colder.

The forecast calls for the snow to start falling again in the later part of Wednesday afternoon at a rate of one centimetre per hour. This heavier snow fall should last into early Thursday morning, when it starts to lighten up.

By late Thursday morning we may see a break in the clouds and some sunshine.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution and be prepared for quickly changing driving conditions. Consider postponing non essential travel as snow covered and icy roads are expected.

Ensure you've prepared a winter safety travel kit, and don't forget to include water, food, and blankets.