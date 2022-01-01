Winter weather advisory for Jan 1 & 2, 2022

× Expand Photo by Hide Obara on Unsplash

On Dec. 31, 2021, Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Saturday night into Sunday.

This snow event results from a low-pressure system passing south of Lake Erie Saturday.

Snow is expected to develop over the area late this afternoon or this evening. The snow will continue into Sunday, with peak snowfall rates of 1 to 2 cm per hour possible.

According to the Weather Network, snow is forecast to start falling sometime between 6 and 7 pm on Jan. 1. It is expected to end snowing at 1 pm on Sunday, Jan. 2. Total snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm are possible.

A steady northerly wind will be blowing between 20 to 30 km per hour, making it feel about 6 degrees colder than the forecasted low of minus 5.

Drivers

This winter weather system is expected to cause slippery driving conditions. Drivers should expect delays and exercise caution by maintaining a safe distance, driving at slower speeds, and turning on their lights as visibility decreases.

Drivers should ensure that they have blankets, water, something to eat, along with a driver's winter safety kit (extremely important should they become stranded). It is also helpful to fill your fuel tank and fully charge your smartphone.

Pedestrians

Pedestrians should also take precautions as they may also encounter significant snow accumulation as well as slippery sidewalks and parking lots.

Dress appropriately for the weather, including a winter hat, mittens, scarves, coats and boots. It is also advisable to wear something reflective to ensure drivers see you. Don't forget to take your fully charged smartphone.

Oakville snowplow status

Information regarding the Town of Oakville snow removal is available via the snowplow tracker.