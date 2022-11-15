Winter weather advisory for Nov. 15 to 16

Timothy Eberly on Unsplash

Environment Canada issued the first winter weather advisory for the season for Oakville from Tuesday evening, Nov. 15 and into late Wednesday morning. Currently, there is a winter travel advisory.

As cold air travels over Lake Ontario, it is expected to drop from 5 to 10 cm of snow in Oakville. With an easterly wind, expect weather conditions to worsen closer to the lake.

At 6:00 pm tonight, there is a 40 per cent chance of wet snow. It increases to 70 per cent by 9:00 pm. Temperatures will remain at plus two but feel like minus three. Eventually, the temperature drops just one degree by early Wednesday morning until the system passes around noon.

With this being the first winter weather advisory, take extra care while driving. Expect conditions to be challenging as roads will be slick with slush, so give yourself extra time to get around. With wind gusts reaching into the mid-thirties, expect your visibility to be impaired.

The wet snow will impact this evening's and tomorrow morning's rush-hour traffic.

Who to call in case of an accident?

If the situation is critical - use 9-1-1 (yours or someone else's safety is at risk); otherwise, please reach out to the Halton Police's main number: 905-825-4777.

Snow clearing in Oakville

The Town of Oakville is actively standing ready as they monitor road conditions.

Primary roadways (Trafalgar Road, Dundas Street)

Salting starts when the snow first accumulates

Plowing starts when accumulation meets or exceeds 2.5 centimetres

The average time it takes to clear all main roadways is 4 to 6 hours after the snow stops falling

Secondary roadways (including transit routes)

Salting starts when the snow first accumulates

Plowing starts when accumulation meets or exceeds 5 centimetres

The average time it takes to clear all secondary roadways is 6 to 12 hours after the snow stops falling

Local roads and laneways

We spread a sand/salt mix only when conditions deem necessary

Plowing starts when snowfall ends and accumulations meet or exceed 7.5 centimetres

The average time it takes to clear all main roadways is 12 to 24 hours after the snow stops falling

More snow-clearing information is available on the town's website: Oakville.ca

Halton Police's Winter driving tips

Clear Off Your Vehicle

You may be tempted to do the minimum to clean off your vehicle, but during the winter, it is more important than ever to have full visibility of the road and surrounding traffic.

Before starting your trip, clean off the entire windshield and windows. Wipe off the headlights and tail lights, and turn signals so that others may see you.

Accelerate Safely

To keep your grip, start slow and easy. Do not spin your wheels. Use a light foot on the accelerator when pulling out, easing forward gently.

Stop Safely

Depending on the size of your vehicle, it takes three to 12 times the distance to stop on ice and snow-covered roads than on dry roads. Give yourself more time to brake and leave more of a gap between yourself and the car in front of you.

Slow Down

Slow down early when approaching a slippery intersection, curve, or hill. Adjust to the existing road, weather, and traffic conditions.

Plan lane changes well in advance, and give yourself enough time to make manoeuvers safely and other vehicles enough time to provide a clear path.