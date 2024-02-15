Winter weather advisory in Oakville: Feb. 15, 2024

× Expand Photo by Hide Obara on Unsplash

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for today, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. Short duration heavy snowfall is expected this afternoon and tonight.

"An area of heavy snow will push through the region during the afternoon today," according to Environment Canada. "The majority of snowfall accumulations may fall within just a couple hours due to high snowfall rates."

Snow is expected to taper to light flurries late this afternoon or this evening.

Strong northwesterly winds gusting up to 70 km/h are expected this evening after the main area of heavy snow has moved through. Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Avoid travel if possible. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.

This is the third winter weather advisory for Oakville in the last month - January saw multiple winter weather advisories despite the warmer than normal season. This latest update was issued at 1:30 p.m. today and will be in effect until at least tonight.

For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit ontario.ca/511, twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.

Drivers

This winter weather system is expected to cause slippery driving conditions. Drivers should expect delays and exercise caution by maintaining a safe distance, driving at slower speeds, and turning on their lights as visibility decreases.

Drivers should ensure that they have blankets, water, something to eat, along with a driver's winter safety kit (extremely important should they become stranded). It is also helpful to fill your fuel tank and fully charge your smartphone.

Pedestrians

Pedestrians should also take precautions as they may also encounter significant snow accumulation as well as slippery sidewalks and parking lots.

Dress appropriately for the weather, including a winter hat, mittens, scarves, coats and boots. It is also advisable to wear something reflective to ensure drivers see you. Don't forget to take your fully charged smartphone.

Oakville snowplow status

Information regarding the Town of Oakville snow removal is available via the snowplow tracker.