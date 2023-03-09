Winter weather travel advisory - March 10

Craig Whitehead on Unsplash

For Oakville, Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Friday, March 10, supported by the Weather Networks forecast.

The snow is forecast to start around 6:00 am and last until 11:00 pm. Winds coming from the northeast may gust up to the mid-50s. Temperatures are expected to hover between minus 1 to 2 degrees; however, with the winds, it will feel more like minus 10.

According to Environment Canada, snow accumulation will be somewhere between 5 to 10 cm. Visibility may be reduced at times in snow and strong winds.

The evening commute will be affected. Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit https://www.ontario.ca/511, https://www.twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1.

As we head into March Break, the storm will likely affect air travel in and out of Pearson, so check regularly for flight information.

This southwestern Ontario and Golden Horseshoe event is expected to be finished by late Friday night.