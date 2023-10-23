With a tax hike coming, should the town spend extra $2.6 million to clear snow windrows?

× Expand Mumin Mian Neighbours shovelling out their driveways

As they stare down a 2024 budget that proposes to hike property taxes by 4.23 per cent, Oakville town councillors are also eyeing a new $2.6 million program to clear snow windrows from residential driveways.

Windrows – the heavy piles of snow deposited at the end of driveways by street-clearing plows – have long been the source of complaints from residents.

The problem is particularly acute in more northern areas of the town, where dense developments with small front yards make snow storage a headache for homeowners.

An existing town program offers windrow clearing for an annual fee of $115.26 but is limited to people over 65 or with medical conditions.

Providing the service on a town-wide basis would be "a large-scale operation with significant financial implications," according to Sam Inchasi, Oakville’s director of roads and works.

In a report presented to the budget committee on Oct. 19, Inchasi said it would cost about $2.6 million a year to clear the town’s 55,000 residential driveways of windrows.

That would boost the $7.8 million winter control budget by about 37 per cent.

Managing the expectations of homeowners would be essential to avoid a blizzard of complaints about the timeliness and completeness of the service, Inchasi cautioned.

But Ward 5 councillor Jeff Knoll, who supports expanding windrow clearing service, said he thinks the program might cut down on the number of snow-related complaints he hears.

Ward 7 councillors Nav Nanda and Scott Xie also threw their support behind the idea, noting that snow management is a significant challenge in communities north of Dundas Street.

"Our residents feel very strongly that they really need this service," Nanda told Oakville News.

Snow-related issues and safety concerns caused by the design of North Oakville neighbourhoods are of “huge concern” to residents, she added. "We need some kind of solution."

Councillors will debate the issue further on Nov. 2, when they finalize a budget proposal to be presented to Mayor Rob Burton.

Under the new provincial strong mayor powers, Burton will decide what to include in the 2024 budget.

Town councillors may propose amendments to his budget, but they are subject to a veto by the mayor. Overturning that veto would require approval by two-thirds of council.

A special council meeting is scheduled for Dec. 20 to approve the 2024 budget.

'The price of everything has gone up'

The town’s draft operating ($405.1 million) and capital ($187.9) budgets call for an overall property tax increase of 4.28 per cent.

If adopted, the budget would increase residential property taxes by $32.54 per $100,000 of assessment.

The owner of a home assessed at $800,000 would pay an additional $260.32 per year.

Inflation – particularly as it relates to staff salaries – and the cost of transit electrification and operating new services, are driving increases in the operating budget, according to a presentation from Jon van der Heiden, the town’s director of finance.

Ward 1 councillor Sean O’Meara said the town needs to balance rising costs with the demand for services.

"I think everybody knows that the prices of everything in their homes have gone up and it's no different with us at the town," he said.

"The cost of building things and materials has just gone up double digits and we're going to be facing some real pressures in the future about how we afford the things that make our community great."

He said the town is also being squeezed by provincial changes, including cuts to development charges.

Funding from other levels of government is needed to pay for new schools, libraries, transit and other facilities important to existing and future residents, O’Meara added.

"The way costs are going right now, the eight cents of every tax dollar that goes to municipalities just can't continue to fund these massive infrastructure projects that our community is wanting," he said.

Residents invited to share thoughts

O’Meara says he hopes people will take the opportunity to share their opinions.

"I want to hear people’s comments on where they think we are, in terms of affordability and if this is something they can swing," he said.

"Also, if they have any ideas on what they might propose we do. And if they think there’s something we should do less of, it’s time to hear that as well."

People are invited to comment on the budget during public meetings scheduled for Oct. 31 at 9:30 am and Nov. 1 at 6:30 pm.

Proposed capital projects for 2024 include:

$22.8 million for new parks and trails, and to rehabilitate existing parks

$21.5 million for parkland acquisition for future park development

$18.9 million for transit electric vehicles and charging infrastructure

$14.1 million to build a permanent Fire Station 9 in North Oakville

$9 million for road resurfacing

$6.2 million for traffic and road safety issues

$5.4 million for downtown cultural facilities

$5.1 million for land for the design and construction of a snow storage facility

$5 million for land purchase for a future Trafalgar corridor north library

Town fees for programs and services are also adjusted during the budget process, generally by increasing them at the rate of inflation. The proposed 2024 Rates and Fees are now available for review.