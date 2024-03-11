Halton Police seek witnesses in reckless driving investigation

× Expand HRPS Halton Regional Police Photo: Halton Regional Police

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) is searching for witnesses after a reckless driver evaded police on Friday after a collision in Burlington.

HRPS is reaching out to the community for witnesses following an incident on March 8. At approximately 8:47 a.m., police responded to reports of a single-vehicle collision on Fairview Street near Sherwood Forest Park in Burlington.

Upon arrival, officers encountered a blue Honda Civic attempting to flee the scene recklessly, cutting through park grounds, walkways, and pathways to evade capture.

Despite the reckless driving, HRPS successfully intercepted the vehicle at the intersection of New Street and Appleby Line, detaining the suspect without injury.

Nikolas Claros, 37, of no fixed address, is now facing the following charges:

Disobeying Order of Court

Flight from Peace Officer

Operation while Impaired - Alcohol and Drugs

Possession of Automobile Master Key

Possession of Break-in Instruments

Dangerous Operation of Motor Vehicle

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

Unauthorized Possession of Weapon

Fail to Comply with Probation Order (2 Counts)

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000 (2 Counts)

Possession of Schedule 1 Substance - Methamphetamines, Cocaine, and Fentanyl (3 Counts)

Operation while prohibited (7 Counts)

Fail to remain

Drive while under suspension (2 Counts)

The accused remains in custody pending a bail hearing.

While two police vehicles sustained minor damage, no injuries were reported.

Anyone in the area of Sherwood Forest Park who witnessed the incident, or anyone who can provide information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Constable Jason Lin at jason.lin@haltonpolice.ca or 905-825-4747 Ext.7355.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.