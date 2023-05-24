Woman allegedly sexually assaulted on Saturday morning

× Expand OpenStreetMap Contributors (CC BY-SA 2.0)

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) child abuse and sexual assault unit seek the public’s assistance to identify a male responsible for the sexual assault of an Oakville woman.

HRPS

On Saturday morning, May 20, at approximately 10:30 a.m., a woman was walking in the Sandpiper Road and Fourth Line area in the West Oak Trails neighbourhood of Oakville when an unknown male allegedly grabbed her from behind in a sexual manner.

The female victim fell to the ground, and the suspect left the area on foot. She did not report any physical injuries.

Once the police arrived, they attended to the victim and searched for the suspect but were unsuccessful.

Suspect description

Male, white, in his late 30s

Wearing bright fluorescent green shorts, a grey top and black running shoes

Approximately 5'8" tall with a heavy build

Crew cut dark hair

Anyone with information is asked to contact the child abuse and sexual assault unit at 905-825-4777 ext. 8970.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Halton at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

HRPS definition of sexual assault

Sexual assault is any touching of another person without their consent where the touching is of a sexual nature or where the sexual integrity of the victim is violated. A sexual assault can range from unwanted touching to sexual assault involving penetration.

There is no statute of limitation regarding reporting a sexual assault. This means that no matter how long ago the sexual assault happened, you can still report it to the police for investigation.

Victims of violence and/or sexual assault can contact the Halton Regional Police Service Victim Services Unit at 905-825-4777 for support.