Woman charged for last year's drowning death of her 2-year-old son

An Oakville woman has received charges in the case of her 2 year old son's death last year.

Last year, a young boy suddenly died after drowning in a bathtub of an Oakville residence.

An extensive investigation by the Halton Regional Police Service's (HRPS) Homicide Unit has, according to police, "led to charges against the boy's mother."

42-year-old Nancy Fahmi of Oakville has been charged with Manslaughter and Criminal Negligence Causing Death.

She is set to appear in Milton Court later this month on Thursday, March 23.

More information is available directly from Halton Regional Police here.