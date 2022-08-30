Woman drowns to death in Lake Ontario at Coronation Park; boy rescued

× Expand Jay Pugazhenthi HRPS cruiser on scene at Coronation Park

Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS), EMS, and the Oakville Fire Department responded to distress calls of a possible drowning involving a 10-year-old boy and an adult female at Coronation Park at around 10:30 am, on Monday, Aug. 29.

HRPS' Marine Unit was able to rescue the boy and bring him to shore. The boy was unharmed.

The woman was retrieved from the water much later with no vital signs. Paramedics performed CPR on her to no avail; she was transported to the hospital.

Later that evening, Halton Police reported that the young woman had unfortunately passed away. Out of respect for the families involved, the police are not providing any more details regarding the victims at this time.

The young woman and the boy were not related.

Investigators from 2 District Criminal Investigation Bureau will continue to investigate the occurrence.