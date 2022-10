× Expand Pexels

On October 27, around noon, Oakville firefighters and Halton Region Paramedics were called to the Oakville shoreline as a woman had fallen down a steep rocky embankment. The incident happened near Brant and Bath streets.

The fall is estimated to be around ten feet.

With five fire trucks on scene, firefighters confirmed that the woman had to be extricated via a “high angle rescue.”

She suffered injuries and was transported to hospital.