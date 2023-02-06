Woman pulls out knife after argument on bus

× Expand HRPS Halton Police

Around 12:45 p.m. yesterday, on Sunday, Feb. 5, a man and a woman had a verbal altercation on a bus near Cross Avenue.

The woman pulled out a knife and threatened the man before fleeing on foot.

Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) was then informed and provided with a description of the woman.

Officers spotted the 22-year-old suspect, from Oakville, near Trafalgar Road and the QEW, a short while later.

She was arrested and charged with Assault with a Weapon, Utter Threats, and Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose.

