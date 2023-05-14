Woman arrested for stealing packages from building lobby

× Expand Openstreetmap Marlborough Court

On Monday, May 8, at around 8:30 a.m., an individual stole packages from the lobby of an apartment building on Marlborough Court, near White Oaks Boulevard.

The suspect was identified two days later, on Wednesday, May 10, in Burlington, near Prospect Street. She was arrested and one of the packages was recovered. What was stolen from the other packages remains unknown.

A 32-year-old woman from Burlington has been charged with theft under $5000.

Halton Police would like to hear from you if you have information to share. You can reach them by dialling 905-825-4747.

You can also visit the Crime Stoppers website and leave an anonymous tip or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).