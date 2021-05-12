Woodlot here to stay, councillor reassures residents

A woodlot near the southwest corner of Burnhamthorpe Road and Sixth Line will be saved, even as new homes spring up around it.

A nearly 12-hectare woodlot containing two provincially significant wetlands is part of the designated Natural Heritage System (NHS) in North Oakville and is protected from development, said town planner Robert Thun.

“The Natural Heritage System will not be developed,” he told the May 10 meeting of the planning and development council. “It will be protected, and it will come under the ownership of the town.”

The reassurance was appreciated by Ward 7 councillor Jasvinder Sandhu, who noted that the proximity of the development signage to the greenspace created concerns for area residents.

“I think it's helpful to note for the public that the green area is part of the NHS and will remain part of the NHS,” she said. “That’s not something that’s subject to our development, at least not at this time and not in the future, from what I understand.”

She added that people who have purchased ravine lots backing onto NHS lands can be assured that the green space will remain.

Star Oak Development Ltd. is proposing to build 68 detached houses and 141 townhouses on about 5.5 hectares of vacant agricultural land surrounding the woodlot.

Access to the neighbourhood will be from Sixth Line, as well as from the lands to the west as they are developed.

Ward 5 councillor Marc Grant expressed concern about the town’s ability to protect the integrity of the woodlot and wetlands as thousands of new residents move into the area.

"My concern is that someone would break off the trail, run deep into the forest and set up a little party town or something like that," he said.

Thun said that a trail system would be established on the periphery of the woodlot but wouldn’t extend into the interior of the natural area.

“We’re not introducing people into the wooded area,” he said.

A trail system is also proposed to run alongside the West Morrison Creek, which traverses the property.

Ward 3 councillor Janet Haslett-Theall asked whether homebuilders Star Oak and Rosehaven Homes would be prepared to build to energy efficiency standards surpassing the Ontario Building Code.

Speaking on behalf of the developer, planning consultant David Faye said that the two builders are experienced and have a good reputation in the Oakville market.

“These builders will be building to the highest standard required in the building code. I can’t commit to how much further they will go,” he said.

“A lot depends upon the marketplace demand and depends on the code and what the builders themselves wish to do in terms of their reputation with respect to providing an excellent product for the public to purchase.”

Council also heard details of a new development proposed for the southeast corner of Burnhamthorpe and Sixth Line.

On that property, developers are looking to build 232 townhouses on about 7 hectares of land.

× Expand Town of Oakville

The proposal would see Post Road extended to connect to Burnhamthorpe, as well as the construction of two new municipal roads.

There are also several other active development applications in the area, with lands to the west, east and south proposed for residential development.

“Collectively in the next few months, this whole area will be looked at comprehensively,” said Thun.

As town planners review these applications, they are seeking public feedback. Final decisions on the applications will eventually be made by town council after receiving recommendation reports from town staff.