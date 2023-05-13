Yearlong water maintenance begins in Oakville wards 2 and 3

× Expand Canva

Halton Region has begun their yearlong project to improve wastewater and sewer line infrastructure in wards 2 and 3 of Oakville.

Regional staff say contractors "will carry out improvements to wastewater mains, laterals and maintenance holes on various streets in Wards 2 and 3 in the Town of Oakville."

These improvements are part of Halton's multi-year program to "increase the resilience of the community’s wastewater collection system and help reduce the risk of future basement flooding."

Construction began this week and is expected to finish in May 2024.

Here is the full list of affected streets:

Ward 2

Bayview Road

Belvedere Drive

Bridge Road

Mary Street

Sandbrook Road

Small Crescent

Stafford Drive

Tansley Drive

Warminster Drive

Ward 3

Douglas Avenue

Reynold Street

Watson Avenue

William Street

Maps showing the work limits are available on Halton's website here.

The contractor for this project is Aqua Tech Solutions Inc. with project administration by GHD Limited. The majority of construction is anticipated to be completed by December 2023 with restoration to follow in spring 2024.

To help you plan ahead for construction activity, please read the project related information below. Wherever possible, mitigation plans will be put in place to minimize disruptions.

Dust and mud: There may be increased levels of dust and mud near the work site. The contractor is required to manage these impacts.

There may be increased levels of dust and mud near the work site. The contractor is required to manage these impacts. Driveway access: Direct access to your driveway may be restricted for short periods of time. We will provide advance notice of any planned restrictions.

Direct access to your driveway may be restricted for short periods of time. We will provide advance notice of any planned restrictions. Lawn irrigation system: If you have a lawn irrigation system within the public road allowance, please locate, disconnect and remove any sprinkler heads prior to the construction work commencing. Halton Region will not be responsible for damaging irrigation systems that are located within the public road allowance.

If you have a lawn irrigation system within the public road allowance, please locate, disconnect and remove any sprinkler heads prior to the construction work commencing. Halton Region will not be responsible for damaging irrigation systems that are located within the public road allowance. Noise: You may experience noise as a result of Regional improvements. We will schedule work in accordance with local noise by-laws.

You may experience noise as a result of Regional improvements. We will schedule work in accordance with local noise by-laws. Preconstruction condition survey: In the coming weeks, a preconstruction condition survey, including photos, will be performed of the project site before the construction begins.

In the coming weeks, a preconstruction condition survey, including photos, will be performed of the project site before the construction begins. Property restoration: Final property restoration will be completed towards the end of the construction project (weather permitting):

If your driveway will be impacted by this work, the contractor will inform you in advance of the driveway restoration work to allow the vehicles to be removed from the driveway or out of the garage as required. The section of your driveway that is impacted will be restored.

If your lawn or landscaping has been impacted by this work, new sod will be placed. This work may be delayed, depending on weather, to improve chance of the sod surviving.

Sanitary services: The contractor may ask you to restrict your water usage at specific times during the course of construction. This should only last for a limited amount of time while they rehabilitate and/or replace your service.

The contractor may ask you to restrict your water usage at specific times during the course of construction. This should only last for a limited amount of time while they rehabilitate and/or replace your service. Tree removals: It may become necessary to remove some trees and shrubs if construction occurs within the “tree protection zone” (an area around each tree where the roots are critical to its survival). When work within this area is extensive, the resulting negative impacts to a tree’s root zone may result in the tree dying. Construction activities and their proximity to trees and their root systems will be reviewed on site in order to determine if there will be negative impacts to the tree roots (i.e. excavation for a new sewer). If that is found to be the case and the tree has a high risk of dying over the following years, it will be removed and a new tree/ bush will be replanted in accordance with Regional and local policies.

It may become necessary to remove some trees and shrubs if construction occurs within the “tree protection zone” (an area around each tree where the roots are critical to its survival). When work within this area is extensive, the resulting negative impacts to a tree’s root zone may result in the tree dying. Construction activities and their proximity to trees and their root systems will be reviewed on site in order to determine if there will be negative impacts to the tree roots (i.e. excavation for a new sewer). If that is found to be the case and the tree has a high risk of dying over the following years, it will be removed and a new tree/ bush will be replanted in accordance with Regional and local policies. Truck traffic: You will notice occasional increases in truck traffic around the ongoing work. Please be aware and use extra caution while driving.

You will notice occasional increases in truck traffic around the ongoing work. Please be aware and use extra caution while driving. Vibration: You may experience some vibration due to ongoing work. As a precaution, we recommend that you remove or secure objects on shelves and walls.

You may experience some vibration due to ongoing work. As a precaution, we recommend that you remove or secure objects on shelves and walls. Waste collection: Your garbage and recycling will continue to be picked up on your regular scheduled collection day. The contractor is responsible for moving your garbage and recycling to a location where our collection vehicles can pick them up. Please mark your house number on containers or bins to help with identification.

Your garbage and recycling will continue to be picked up on your regular scheduled collection day. The contractor is responsible for moving your garbage and recycling to a location where our collection vehicles can pick them up. Please mark your house number on containers or bins to help with identification. Water and wastewater disruptions: There may be some disruption to your water services during the course of the project. Halton Region will provide at least 48 hours advance written notice of any scheduled shutdowns or disruptions.

More information about the timeline and scope of work on this project can be found online with Halton Region.