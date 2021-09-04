York Street and Wallace Road borehole drilling to start next week

× Expand OpenStreetMaps

The Town of Oakville has released a public statement advising road construction and borehole drilling will be taking place on York Street and Wallace Road starting Monday, September 13, 2021. The construction is expected to last two or three days in all.

"During the week of September 13, 2021," says the Town, "a drilling contractor will be working on York Street and Wallace Road to gather geotechnical and environmental information for the design of the road."

York Street and Wallace Road are two side streets located just southeast of Third Line and Speers Road. Both York and Wallace connect on the south side of Speers Road, near the intersection.

The contractor will "drill small boreholes at various locations to study the geological and environmental conditions in the area." Drilling operations will be done in the daytime, and while there will be some minor noise, the town will "ensure the contractor complies with town by-laws."

Oakville's statement explains that during the drilling operations, soil samples will be taken for lab analysis. The excess soil that results from the drilling must be placed into drums while we await lab results to determine the condition of the soil before being removed and disposed of.

This means that one or two drums will remain on site at each borehole location "for no more than one week." The drums will be labelled with the contractor’s information, the contents of the drums and a contact number.

For more information on this project, you can contact ServiceOakville at 905-845-6601 or read more information directly on the Town's website.