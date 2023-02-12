Man who shot young woman outside Burlington gym arrested in Oakville

× Expand Unsplash

Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) have found two men to be responsible for the shooting of a young woman outside a gym in Burlington two days ago.

Shortly after midnight on Monday, Feb. 6, the young woman was driving out of The Playground Global's parking lot when she was shot at.

Several shots were fired, and one of the bullets hit her in the head.

She was later taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition.

After firing the shots, the suspect got into a car driven by a man who acted as a getaway driver.

On Friday, Feb. 10, officers from 3 District Criminal Investigations Unit arrested 20-year-old Olupelumi Falodun and 21-year-old Kheat Simon, both from Hamilton. At around 7:15 p.m., Falodun was arrested in a vehicle in Oakville. Officers believe he is responsible for the shooting and has been charged with:

Attempted Murder (3 counts)

Discharge Firearm with Intent

Kheat Simon was also arrested on Feb. 10, around 3:10 p.m. in a vehicle in Hamilton. He is believed to have been driving the vehicle in which he and the shooter fled the scene. He has been charged with:

Attempted Murder (3 counts)

Both Simon and Falodun were held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Although the two suspects have now been arrested, HRPS officers still haven’t been able to figure out a motive for the attack.

The victim still remains in the hospital in serious condition.

According to the HRPS, three Criminal Code search warrants were executed at residences in Hamilton as a result of this investigation. The firearm used in the shooting has not been recovered.

The timely arrests of these suspects was made possible due to the collaborative efforts of the 3 District Criminal Investigations Bureau, Tactical Rescue Unit, K9 Unit, Mobile Surveillance Unit and 3 District Street Crime Unit.

The investigation is ongoing at this time and anyone with information is asked to contact the 3 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2316.