Teen charged for discharging firework at officer

Yesterday, on Victoria Day, just before 9 p.m., Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) received complaints from the public “regarding a large group of youths assembled in the area of Lakeshore Road West and East Street.”

Reports alleged that a number of youths were discharging fireworks in the air and at each other.

HRPS officers arrived to find 200-300 youths in the area.

As they attempted to disperse the crowd, a 15-year-old youth discharged a firework at the officers’ direction. The youth was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon.

Several other youths received Provincial Offence Notices. Eventually, officers managed to disperse the crowd.

There were no injuries to any involved parties and there was no damage to properties.