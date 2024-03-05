Teen found unresponsive in Oakville parking lot pronounced dead

× Expand Ben Brown

A teenager who was found unresponsive in an Oakville Public Library parking lot was pronounced deceased on Friday night.

On Friday, March 1 at approximately 9:15 p.m., emergency services including Halton Police, Oakville Fire, and Halton Paramedics responded to reports of a male youth who was VSA (vital signs absent).

The incident occurred at the Oakville Public Library on 1274 Rebecca Street. Despite attempts to save the boy, he was pronounced deceased.

Halton Police say the death is not considered suspicious.

Upon discovery of the male, multiple sources confirmed people were performing CPR in an attempt to resuscitate the teen before emergency services arrived.

The Halton Regional Police urge anyone experiencing a mental health emergency to call 911, go to your local hospital, or contact any one of the help lines below:

Kids Help Phone: 1-800-668-6868

LGBT Youth Line: text 647-694-4275

Trans Lifeline: 1-877-330-6366