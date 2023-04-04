Youth and seniors to ride Oakville Transit for free

× Expand Oakville Transit

Starting May 1, 2023, Oakville Transit will be fare-free for all youth 13-19 and seniors 65+.

Oakville town council approved the new program in February this year after a narrow 8-7 vote by council's 15 members. Free transit for youth and seniors was approved by council as part of the town's 2023 budget.

Transit riders who want to take advantage of free transit must travel with a valid PRESTO card and tap on when boarding the bus. This will, according to the town, "help Oakville Transit to track ridership numbers, with data used to help inform future services and improvements."

Read more here: Council approves free transit for youth and seniors on an 8-7 vote

This is a permanent service to be offered by Oakville Transit and applies to all routes and services, seven days a week, including all services:

Conventional fixed routes

School special routes

Care-A-Van

Home-to-Hub

Ride On-Demand

Oakville Transit is also giving away a limited number of free PRESTO cards from now to April 21 while quantities last, to help distribute cards to customers prior to May 1. ID showing the customer’s proof of age must be presented to get a card, which are available at the following locations:

The ServiceOakville counter, Town Hall, 1225 Trafalgar Road

Oakville Transit, 430 Wyecroft Road

PRESTO cards can also be purchased anytime for a one-time fee of $6 at local Shoppers Drug Mart locations, Oakville GO station, Oakville Transit and Town Hall.

As of May 1 when youth or seniors tap on board with a PRESTO card, the trip is recorded at $0 fare. No fare is charged to the PRESTO card.

Oakville Transit has been offering free transit for kids 12 and under since March 2021. Those fares will continue to be free.

Town staff says that taking public transit "is a sustainable mode of transportation. It helps get people where they need to be while taking more cars off the road. Less congestion on roads means more opportunity to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, leading to a cleaner environment."

More information can be found online on the Oakville Transit webpage.