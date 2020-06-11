Nicholas Rampertab: making teaching come to life

Thomas Desormeaux is a reporter and writer who lives close to the border of Oakville and Mississauga. He has lived in the GTA for his entire life and is interested in global events, politics and government. follow on twitter @TommyDesormeaux

A recent graduate of Oakville’s Holy Trinity Catholic Secondary School, Nicholas Rampertab uses his passion to teach marginalized children robotics. Last week he received the 2020 TD Scholarship for Community Leadership.

Nicholas has been interested in robotics since grade seven. “I like the ability to make something tangible come to life,” he says. “Move, function, play a game, complete a task.”

His experience teaching began at Holland Bloorview Kids, a children’s rehabilitation hospital in East York. With the ‘FIRST Robotics’ program, he brings his own unique knowledge in robotics to instructing children who have developmental disabilities. He divides his students into different teams to work on robotics kits.

Nicholas took on this role to make use of all the knowledge he’s developed over his five years of experience. He’s spent that time honing his skills and competing in competitions. He also feels an overwhelming need to help others. FIRST Robotics provides fun lessons to young people who might not have had as many opportunities as he did growing up.

“I like to think that little spark, giving these kids a chance to learn about STEM [an abbreviation for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math] is really profound,” he says.

His lessons encourage critical thinking as well as robotics skills. He and his students begin by identifying a problem, then build their kits in an effort to fix it.

“The way he works just shows a lot of genuineness,” says Jane Kilburn Boyle, the Managing Director of TD Scholarships. “He’s taking this knowledge to children who wouldn’t usually have the opportunity. He’s very earnest and dedicated. Imagine getting up early in the morning on your days off and commuting down to Toronto like that.”

When Nicholas saw the effect his work was having, he wanted to do more. He has since brought his teaching back to his school, Holy Trinity Catholic Secondary School. His new ‘Best Buddies Robotics’ program works in conjunction with the special education department. It meets once a week at lunch.

When Nicholas found out that he’d been chosen as one of the recipients of the TD Scholarship, he was ecstatic.

“I was in the middle of doing online school and, when I found out, my family and I were just freaking out celebrating,” he says.

The Community Scholarship had around 2700 applicants and picks 80 finalists who must then go through an interview.

“His leadership was just incredible,” Kilburn Boyle says. “He had such a sense of wanting to better the community. Those incredible lesson plans he put together were also great.”

“The scholarship has been running for the past 25 years, so apart from the money and summer employment opportunities, it’s just an amazing network with opportunities and connections with scholars,” Nicholas says.

His scholarship will give him up to $70,000 towards his post-secondary education. This is good, Nicholas says, because he has just accepted an offer to the Waterloo University’s Mechatronics program.

“It mixes all different types of engineering skills together so it’s a lot more expensive tuition wise,” he says.

After school, he hopes to find a career continuing to help marginalized communities.

“A big thing I want to tackle is helping these kids interact through lower cost technology,” he says. “Kids can have all kinds of different issues, all over the spectrum in range and severity. A teacher need all kinds of different disciplines to help someone interact with their environment.”

The pandemic changed how he finished up high school. It also brought his teaching programs to a pause. Over the past couple of months, he hasn’t been able to go out and teach kids how to build.

“Robotics is just so interactive, it wouldn’t be doable,” he says.

This hasn’t discouraged him though. He still has his passion, and his lesson plans.

“Hopefully once this has all cleared up, I can go back out and help some more,” he says.

