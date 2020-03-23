Non-Essential Businesses Ordered Closed by Province

A member of the Conservative Party of Ontario, Stephen Crawford is the Member of Provincial Parliament for Oakville. He was elected on June 7, 2018.

Today, the Ontario Government has ordered the mandatory closure of all non-essential workplaces in Ontario. This was a tough decision, but this is the right decision. This is not the time for half measures. As the government has said from day one, we will and we must take all steps necessary to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Businesses that can continue operations with employees working remotely, or through other contingency measures, are being given approximately 36 hours to prepare and adapt. This begins tomorrow at 11:59pm for 14 days, with the possibility of an extension. A 1-800 number and website will be made available on Wednesday for any inquiries.

This order means food will remain on the shelves, access to medication will continue and power and telecommunications will remain on. This order means that every Ontarian must do their part. The Government is asking all Ontarians to please stay home and only leave if necessary. By self-isolating you are protecting the health of your family, your friends, and your loved ones.

Our government is inspired by countless stories of those businesses and the people exemplifying the Ontario Spirit. Our government is determined to fight the spread of COVID-19. We are sparing no expense and all options are on the table. This is about protecting the future of the greatest province in Canada. Our message to Ontarians is that the government has your back and we will get through this together.

As of now, the current list of essential businesses that will be open: manufacturers and supply chain providers, supermarkets, pharmacies, LCBO, and takeout restaurants. The list of non-essential and essential businesses will be released tomorrow.

Also, this morning the government announced that Ontario is providing $200M in social services relief funding to protect the health and safety of our provinces most vulnerable people, including those who live in poverty, are homeless or unemployed. This funding will help individuals in financial crisis cover costs for food, rent, medicine, transportation and other services during this public health crisis. If you are in need of emergency assistance you should visit: www.Ontario.ca/Community

I strongly encourage that Oakville residents limit their movements. For those returning from Florida, the US, or elsewhere: you must self-isolate for 14 days at least. It is absolutely unacceptable for you not to self-isolate. If you need to get groceries, then order grocery delivery instead or ask a neighbour to drop it off at your front steps for you.

Social distancing remains a key component in reducing the spread of this virus and we must all do our part. Think of your local food bank, and those in need. In addition, we must think about the elderly, and those with health issues across our town and province. I am proud of how Oakville residents have cooperated on this issue – stay strong.

We urge the business community to share their innovative ideas and capabilities to fight COVID-19 through our new portal Ontario Together at www.ontario.ca/OntarioTogether.

To use the COVID-19 self-assessment tool, or to stay up-to-date regarding Ontario’s actions on COVID-19, please visit: www.ontario.ca/coronavirus

If you have symptoms, please call Telehealth at 1-866-797-0000 or call your local public health unit.

Contact information for Stephen Crawford, MPP for Oakville

Tel: 905-827-5141

Email: Stephen.Crawford@pc.ola.org

Share this: Facebook

Email

Pinterest

Twitter

Reddit

Telegram

LinkedIn



Tags:

Covid 19, Government Policy, March 23 2020, March 24 2020, MP Stephen Crawford, non-essential business, Social Distancing