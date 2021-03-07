North Oakville high school will be delayed, trustees hear

North Oakville’s public high school students can look forward to buses and portables beyond 2024.

That’s the latest news from Stuart Miller, director of education for the Halton District School Board.

A week ago, the board announced it was abandoning a proposed Dundas and Neyagawa site for a new North Oakville high school, as result of concerns about six nearby AM radio towers.

Set to open in Sept. 2024, the school was planned to accommodate the more than 1,700 students currently attending nearby Oodenawi and Dr. David R. Williams elementary schools.

“There’s going to be a delay in this high school, there’s no question about it,” Miller told school board trustees during a meeting on March 3.

Room for “a lot of portables” at White Oaks

North Oakville high school students will likely end up at White Oaks and possibly Iroquois Ridge secondary schools, Miller said.

“Those plans are being developed now but I want to be totally frank and honest – it’s going to be a challenge,” he said.

“White Oaks has a pretty big footprint. We could put a lot of portables on that site if we need to.”

Last week the board announced it was working with Town of Oakville to find a new high school site to serve the rapidly growing population north of Dundas Street.

During his verbal update to trustees, Miller noted that prior to purchasing the planned site adjacent to the Sixteen Mile Sports Complex and the Saint Peter and Paul Serbian Orthodox parish, the board was undertaking due diligence.

Radio towers outside of range for health effects

Concerns about the towers, which broadcast Oakville’s CJYE Christian music radio station, led the board to hire a consulting firm to investigate.

In a report that the board has declined to make public, the consultant reportedly suggested that radio waves from the towers could “impede or impair electronics” in the high school.

“There’s no evidence at this time of any ill health effects but there is evidence that electronics, even pacemakers and hearing aids, could be disrupted by those radio towers as close as they are to the school.”

The nearest tower is about 775 metres from the planned school site.

Miller told trustees that the consultants found mitigation would be “immensely expensive” and not certain to be successful. He added that the school’s three storey design was particularly problematic.

“The higher up you go, the greater the interference,” he said.

Independent expert questions board conclusions

But Oakville News heard from an independent expert who questioned the tower’s impacts on the upper levels of the school and suggested further evaluation.

“At the approximately half mile distance of the CJYE antenna array from the school building site, the strength of their radiated, medium-wave signal is maximum at the surface of the Earth, and decreases as the elevation above the Earth increases,” wrote Richard Fry, a retired Certified Professional Broadcast Engineer from Illinois.

Fry, who noted that he neither has nor seeks a financial connection to the project, holds a lifetime membership in the Society of Broadcast Engineers.

“The present consultant appears to base his/her conclusion on the propagation characteristics of wavelengths much shorter than used by CJYE, such as used by FM and TV broadcast stations,” his email noted.

“It may serve the community well to investigate these issues again perhaps with other resources, which might change the direction of the decisions being made about this high school building project.”

When we contacted Fry to confirm his opinion on the matter, he offered an output data graphic generated by engineering software, to demonstrate there would be less impact on upper floors.

Richard Fry

Possible impact on other nearby developments?

A proposal to build a housing complex for seniors directly across from the radio tower array is currently before the town.

Delmanor West Oak is seeking permission to build an eight-storey building and 27 one-and-a-half storey living units on 4.6 hectares of vacant land adjacent to the St. Volodymyr Cultural Centre.