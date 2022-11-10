Remembrance Day in Oakville 2022

×
Remembrance Day Ceremony
Oakville will commemorate Remembrance Day with several events this coming week, culminating in formal services on Nov. 11. There are several ways to observe this important day of remembrance and multiple ceremonies taking place in town.
Residents are encouraged to honour and remember those who have served, and continue to serve Canada during times of war, conflict and peace on Remembrance Day.
Residents can pay tribute to our veterans and active service members by:
- wearing a poppy and making a donation to the Poppy Fund;
- observing two minutes of silence at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11 wherever they are;
- expressing their gratitude online through social media by using the #OakvilleRemembers hashtag
- joining the local ceremonies (details below) or watching the town’s livestream of the George’s Square Remembrance Day ceremony on Nov. 11 at 10:45 a.m.
Remembrance Day ceremonies & events
- Poppies for Peace art exhibit happening at the Church of the Incarnation in Glen Abbey - Sunday, Nov. 6 from noon to 3:00 PM
- The Bronte branch of the Royal Canadian Legion will be hosting a walk from its 79 Jones St. location to the Chris Vokes Memorial Park cenotaph, beginning at 10:30 a.m. on November 6, with a ceremony taking place from 10:50 a.m. to noon.
- Honour before Glory free screen - Oakville's two federal MPs, MP Hon. Anita Anand and MP Pam Damoff, along with Oakville Town & Regional Councillor Jeff Knoll, will be co-hosting a free Remembrance Day movie screening next Wednesday, Nov. 9.
- A parade to George's Square will begin at Oakville Trafalgar Community Centre, 325 Reynolds St., at 10:30 a.m. The ceremony at George’s square will take place between 10:50 a.m. to noon.
- A ceremony will take place at Memorial Park at the Trafalgar Memorial on November 11 from 10:50 a.m. to noon.