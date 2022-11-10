Remembrance Day in Oakville 2022

× Expand OakvilleNews.Org Remembrance Day Ceremony

Oakville will commemorate Remembrance Day with several events this coming week, culminating in formal services on Nov. 11. There are several ways to observe this important day of remembrance and multiple ceremonies taking place in town.

Residents are encouraged to honour and remember those who have served, and continue to serve Canada during times of war, conflict and peace on Remembrance Day.

Residents can pay tribute to our veterans and active service members by:

Remembrance Day ceremonies & events