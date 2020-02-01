Oakville Blades Aiming for Second Consecutive OJHL Title

Raine Hernandez is currently a second-year Sport Media student at Ryerson University. His experience includes covering Michigan Athletics for Fansided, and the Mississauga Steelheads and OHL Draft for OHLNetwork. Raine also oversees social media for the Oakville Blades in the OJHL.

Jack Ricketts #15 of the Oakville Blades skates across centre ice with the puck.

The Oakville Blades have had quite the season thus far.

Nine months ago, the Blades were currently having the season of a lifetime, winning the OJHL Championship and the Dudley-Hewitt Cup as Provincial kings, to find themselves in the semi-finals of the National Junior ‘A’ Championships in Brooks, Alberta.

Flash forward to the present-day, and the Blades are a completely different team, both on-and-off the ice, yet, have found the same success.

In the spring, former NHLer Jamie Storr purchased the Blades, and took over as head coach.

His first day on the job, Storr and general manager Jordan Sellinger were dealt with the instant tough task of replenishing more than half of the roster leaving for greener pastures playing collegiate hockey or getting traded due to agreements made from last season.

Despite multiple critics being adamant that the Blades weren’t going to have the same success as the year prior, they have proved everyone wrong, holding the #1 record currently in the OJHL with a 34-7-2-2 record.

Not to mention, the Oakville Blades also wield one of the best lines in junior hockey, as the three out of the seven returnees, Jack Ricketts, Harrison Israels, and Ryan O’Hara, with Israels having quite the season, leading the OJHL in points with 76 of them (25 goals, 51 assists).

Also playing a huge part in Oakville’s elite play this season have been the performances of their goaltending tandem of returnee Will Barber and Burlington native Adam Harris.

Barber, who is currently in his second season with Oakville, has continued his sharp play dating back to last season, holding a goals against average of 2.20, with a save percentage of .925. Meanwhile, Harris has had quite the season, considering it’s his first in the OJHL. He spent last season with the Chatham Maroons in the GOJHL, with a GAA of 2.31 and a SV% of .922.

With numbers that Barber and Harris have put up between the pipes, it’s clear that this tandem has been the best in the OJHL this season, without a doubt.

Oakville also decided to be “buyers” at the trade deadline, acquiring former OHL First-Round pick Hayden Davis from the Milton Menace, ultimately showcasing to the entire league and to their team that the team were preparing for another lengthy playoff run.

The Blades have nine games remaining in the regular season and need just nine points to claim the division title.

They will be back in action on Saturday night at home in the Sixteen Mile Sports Complex against the Collingwood Colts.

Saturday night will also mark the first time in team history that they will be retiring a jersey to the rafters, as former Blade John Duff will have his #16 jersey retired at Sixteen Mile.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7PM EST.

