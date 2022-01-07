$10,000 grant for businesses affected by Omicron lockdown

× Expand Photo by Fabian Blank on Unsplash

The Ontario government announced targeted relief for businesses and people impacted by the current public health measures to blunt the spread of the Omicron variant. This relief includes a grant for eligible businesses and electricity rate relief for businesses along with workers and families spending more time at home.

$10,000 grants for eligible businesses

The government announced the Ontario COVID-19 Small Business Relief Grant for small businesses subject to closure under the modified Step Two. It provides a $10,000 grant payment for eligible small businesses.

Eligible small businesses include:

Restaurants and bars;

Facilities for indoor sports and recreational fitness activities (including fitness centres and gyms);

Performing arts and cinemas;

Museums, galleries, aquariums, zoos, science centres, landmarks, historic sites, botanical gardens and similar attractions;

Meeting or event spaces;

Tour and guide services;

Conference centres and convention centres;

Driving instruction for individuals; and

Before and after school programs.

Businesses that qualified for the COVID-19 Ontario Small Business Support Grant and are closed under modified Step Two do not need to apply to the new program because they were previously pre-screened for eligibility.

Newly established and newly eligible small businesses will need to apply once the application portal opens in the coming weeks.

Qualified small businesses can expect payment in February.

“Small businesses, job creators and the entrepreneurial spirit are the backbone of Ontario’s economy. Unfortunately, these businesses have been some of the most impacted by COVID-19, and many continue to struggle,” said Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade.

Electricity rate relief for businesses and residents

The Ontario government is also providing electricity-rate relief to support small businesses, as well as workers and families spending more time at home while the province is in Modified Step Two.

For 21 days starting at 12:01 am on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, electricity prices will be set 24 hours a day at the current off-peak rate of 8.2 cents per kilowatt-hour, which is less than half the cost of the current on-peak rate.

The off-peak rate will apply automatically to residential, small businesses and farms that pay regulated rates and get a bill from a utility. It will benefit customers on both Time-of-Use and Tiered rate plans.

“We know that spending more time at home means using more electricity during the day when prices are higher, that’s why we are moving to off-peak electricity rates 24 hours per day, seven days a week,” said Todd Smith, Minister of Energy. “The off-peak rate will provide immediate savings for families, small businesses and farms as all Ontarians work together to slow the spread of the Omicron variant.”

Ontario Business Costs Rebate Program update

Further, online applications for the previously-announced Ontario Business Costs Rebate Program opens on Jan. 18.

This program provides eligible businesses required to close or reduce capacity with rebate payments for up to 100 per cent of the property tax and energy costs incurred while subject to public health measures.

Eligible businesses required to close indoor activities, such as restaurants and gyms, will receive a rebate payment equivalent to 100 per cent of their costs.

Those required to reduce capacity to 50 per cent, such as smaller retail stores, will receive a rebate payment equivalent to 50 per cent of their costs.

The province will provide a complete list of eligible businesses before the application portal opens.