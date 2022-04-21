Top of the 2021 Sunshine list for Oakville

Denise Hardenne Denise Hardenne, President and Chief Executive Officer of Halton Healthcare tops the Oakville Sunshine List.

Ontario's Sunshine list was released this week which provides government salaries for everyone making over $100,000 per year.

Here is what the top ten Oakville leaders are making, including Oakville Mayor Rob Burton, Halton Police Chief Stephen Tanner, Halton District School Board Superintendent Curtis Ennis (*promoted in August 2021), and Commissioner and Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hamidah Meghani.

Halton Healthcare President and CEO Denise Hardenne tops the list at $488,623 even after taking a pay cut of 3.6 per cent.

Of the top ten earners, four are women and two are people of colour. Two people took a pay cut, but two individuals saw their earnings increase by 14 per cent.

2021 Sunshine Earners for Oakville