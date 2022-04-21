Top of the 2021 Sunshine list for Oakville

Ontario's Sunshine list was released this week which provides government salaries for everyone making over $100,000 per year.

Here is what the top ten Oakville leaders are making, including Oakville Mayor Rob Burton, Halton Police Chief Stephen Tanner, Halton District School Board Superintendent Curtis Ennis (*promoted in August 2021), and Commissioner and Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hamidah Meghani.

Halton Healthcare President and CEO Denise Hardenne tops the list at $488,623 even after taking a pay cut of 3.6 per cent.  

Of the top ten earners, four are women and two are people of colour. Two people took a pay cut, but two individuals saw their earnings increase by 14 per cent. 

2021 Sunshine Earners for Oakville