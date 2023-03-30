Top of the 2022 Sunshine list for Oakville

× Expand Brian Gray Photography Sunrise over Coronation Park, Oakville, Ontario, November 2016, Brian Gray Photography

Ontario's Sunshine List was released this week which provides government salaries for everyone making over $100,000 per year. The province's top salary, a princely $1,733 million, was paid to Ontario Hydro's Ken Hartwick.

Oakville's top earner was Denise Hardenne, the soon-to-be-retired CEO of Halton Healthcare, whose annual income amounted to $592,987.94. Hardenne took home 20% more in 2022 than in 2021. Halton Healthcare's Chief of Staff Dr. David McConachie earned $326,107.16, down 0.12%.

Elected Officials

Our elected officials earned considerably less than administrative positions.

Oakville's Mayor Rob Burton was the elected official with the highest earnings of $201,795.86 up 2.68%. Next is Halton Chair Gary Carr with $200,295.70 up 2.88%, and finally our MPPs Effie Triantofilopoulos and Stephen Crawford each earned $133,407.36 down a fraction at 0.01%.

Town employees in key positions

Jane Clohecy - Chief Administrative Officer - $291,291.79 up 4.17% Niel Garbe - Commissioner, Community Development - $238,166.86 up 6.96% Colleen Bell - Commissioner, Community Services - $236,443.63 up 2.67% Nancy Sully - Commissioner, Corporate Services - $233,802.67 up 6.9% Phoebe Fu - Commissioner, Community Infrastructure - $215,834.80 up 17.31% Tara Wong - Oakville Public Library Chief Executive Officer - $173,046.63 up 7.3% Adrian Kawun - Oakville Transit Director - $167,071.98 - new appointment

Medical and Emergency Services

Stephen Tanner - Halton Regional Police Chief - $335,437.89 up 2.98% Hamidah Meghani - Halton Medical Officer of Health - $320,762.20 down 14.3% Greg Sage - Chief/Director, Paramedic Services - $205,3701.71 down 14.3% Paul Boisooneault - Oakville Fire Chief - $193,458.90 up 2.36%

Education

Janet Morrison - Sheridan College President and Vice Chancellor - 471,151.94 up 17.4%

Curtis Ennis - Halton District School Board Director of Education - $252,069.84 no change

Patrick Daly - retired Halton Catholic District School Board Director of Education - $142,398.13. John Klein who has replaced Daly didn't earn enough in Halton to make the list.

Aaron Lofts - Halton Catholic District School Board Superintendent and Board Treasurer was the top earning for that board with earnings of $190,587.02.

Of the 22 people listed nine are women. The two top earners Denise Hardenne and Janet Morrison together earned just over one million dollars.