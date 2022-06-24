27th Annual Oakville Awards for Business Excellence winners

× Expand Dallimore Media Recipients of the 27th Annual Oakville Awards for Business Excellence

Last night’s 27th Annual Oakville Awards for Business Excellence returned for the first time in two years to the Oakville Conference & Banquet Centre.

More than 350 guests from the Oakville business community gathered again in a familiar room with its 20-foot ceilings, stunning chandeliers and state-of-the-art audiovisual aids needed for presentations on this coveted and auspicious occasion.

A reception of networking and conversation met with new fervour as old friends caught up on lost time.

Crisp seasonal vegetables and red potatoes accompanied a catered dinner of sublime beef with red wine jus, followed by an airy strawberry mousse – offered to all who attended.

Service carried on throughout the presentations, but exchanges were kept to a low whisper while the Master of Ceremonies, Chris Mei, the quintessential choice for such an occasion, kept the guests both entertained and engaged.

This event was created to recognize business excellence and those contributing to the economic health of the Town of Oakville.

Board Chairs for Oakville Chamber of Commerce Kerry Colborne and Doug Eglington spoke about the importance of the event.

Colborne detailed the judging process, the panel of which was also at hand.

Dignitaries Mayor Rob Burton, MPP Stephen Crawford, Regional Chair Gary Carr and Councillor Natalia Lishchyna were in attendance to offer their support.

Representatives from the Oakville Chamber of Commerce, Rotary Club of Oakville West and event partners, presented the awards of the evening.

Guest speaker Fatima Sheikh closed the evening with an inspiring enumeration of being partnered with local high school Interact and Rotaract clubs to provide mentorship and support for school and community-based programs as a youth. Her involvement led her to attend McMaster University in Health Sciences, to now conducting research with Sepsis Canada.

Category & Qualification of Recognition Awarded

RBC Royal Bank Large Business of the Year - Media Resources Inc.

Henderson Partners LLP Mid-Size Business of the Year - Expedia Cruises Oakville South

KPMG Small Business of the Year - Oakview Funeral Home

O’Connor Macleod Hanna LLP Professional Services Provider of the Year - Iasis Health Management

Lexus of Oakville Service Industry of the Year - Kerr Street Cafe

Cogeco Entrepreneur of the Year - My Courier Inc.

Young Professional or Entrepreneur of the Year presented by the United Way - Nick Davis Group

Visit Oakville Tourism Excellence of the Year - Oakville Festivals of Film & Art

Bell Community Builder Award - Canadian Tire Kerr Street

CN Charity or Not-For-Profit Excellence Award - Food for Life

Business Icon Award - presented by Promation - Florence Meats