8 Oakville-based companies on 2023 Canada's Best Managed Companies list

UnSplash

Eight companies from Oakville were featured on the 2023 Canada's Best Managed Companies list announced last week.

Running for the 30th year, Deloitte Canada's awards program is the longest-standing initiative to recognize leading privately-owned Canadian companies.

While 2023 saw thirty new members, the program now includes 486 Best Managed Companies.

To attain this status, candidates apply annually and "go through a rigorous assessment led by a multi-disciplinary judging panel."

"These winners stand out by delivering superior value to their employees and clients, as well as the communities where they operate," stated Lorrie King, national co-leader of Canada's Best Managed Companies program and partner with Deloitte Private, in a press release.

Oakville-based Caravan Group of Companies, operating since 1997, debuted this year.

"For our valued customers, this recognition should serve as reassurance of our unwavering commitment to providing efficient, cost-effective transportation solutions without compromising on service quality or safety. And to our dedicated employees, this award is a testament to your hard work, creativity, and commitment," shared Caravan's Marketing Project Manager, Anastasiya Chaban.

Over the years, the company made significant investments in various areas of its business because they align with its mission and core values and provide better customer service.

"We've focused on technological advancements to enhance efficiency, implemented rigorous safety measures, bolstered our financial management strategies, and fostered an inclusive and innovative culture," Chaban highlighted.

For the program, companies were evaluated for capabilities & innovation, culture, financials, and strategy, and those demonstrating ESG initiatives were awarded bonus marks.

Seasons Retirement Communities, recognized for the third year this time, has 21 locations across Ontario and Alberta and employs over 1,700 people.

According to the Canadian-owned and operated company, "Recognition by leadership is one of the most impactful ways to tell our team members they are appreciated, valued, and encouraged, enabling them to keep delivering the exceptional care and customer service that they do every day."

As a company dedicated to senior caregiving since 2009, Seasons prioritizes the wellness of everyone in its community, especially the residents and team members.

"We believe that when well-being is supported, we lead a more purpose-filled and engaged life which helps us pursue passion and get the most out of life's possibilities," Communications Specialist Lisa Bond said.

Samuel, Son & Co, the oldest company featured on the list, won the award this time for the second consecutive year. Headquartered in Oakville, it's a fifth-generation family-owned integrated network of metal manufacturing, processing, and distribution divisions.

"While the world has changed drastically over Samuel's 168 years in business, one of the most pronounced changes has been in technology and the need to invest in continuous improvement," commented Senior Communications Specialist Madison Pucci.

For example, in some of its operations, it has deployed automation to improve efficiency. In information technology, it continues rolling out industry-leading enterprise resource planning technologies to link its diverse operations and improve efficiencies and analysis of all aspects of its business. It has also deployed e-commerce technologies to offer customers new ways to interact, including online stores and customer portals.

"Samuel has always understood that a company can only benefit from the diversity, engagement and contribution of its individual parts. This mindset has enabled us to grow from a Canadian-based metals distributor into a multinational company that combines distribution, processing and manufacturing services, with over 80 locations across North America," Pucci added.

Additional Oakville recipients of Canada's Best Managed Companies