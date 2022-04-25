Health Partners International of Canada (HPIC) and Government Officials provide Support For Ukraine and Poland

× Expand Photo courtesy of HPIC From left to right: Heather Watts, Director of Healthcare Industry Relations, HPIC Nina Tangri, MPP for Mississauga-Streetsville Kiersten Combs, Country President, AstraZeneca Jonathan Feairs, Director, Government Affairs & Public Policy, AstraZeneca Alison Simpson, VP Innovation and Business Excellence (IBEX) and IT, AstraZeneca Stephen Crawford, MPP for Oakville Parliamentary Assistant Robin Martin, Ministry of Health Sheref Sharawy, MPP for Mississauga-Erin Mills Lois Brown, HPIC President Kelley James, Franchise Head, Infectious Disease, AstraZeneca (behind Lois) Dayana Gomez, Director of Philanthropy and Communications, HPIC Mark Findlay, Vice President, Cardiovascular and Metabolic, AstraZeneca Alex Romanovschi, VP Scientific Affairs, AstraZeneca

On April 22, Health giant AstraZeneca's staff and executives visited the Health Partners International of Canada (HPIC) warehouse in Oakville to pack 60 Humanitarian Medical Kits (HMKs) comprising essential medicines. These kits are bound for Ukraine and Poland, supporting those affected by the war in Ukraine.

Mayor Rob Burton alongside Lois Brown HPIC President. Photo courtesy of HPIC.

Those in attendance included government officials such as:

Oakville Mayor Rob Burton

Parliamentary Assistant Robin Martin

Ministry of Health

Parliamentary Assistant Christine Hogarth

Solicitor General

MPP Sheref Sabawy

Mississauga-Erin Mills

MPP Nina Tangri, Mississauga-Streetsville

The group packed 20 Humanitarian Medical Kits, each containing 12,000 medical treatments such as gastrointestinal and asthma medications products donated by AstraZeneca and other Canadian pharmaceutical partners.

The kits will be carried to Ukraine by HPIC partner International Medical Corps (IMC) and are part of HPIC’s larger Ukrainian response to send 400 HMKs containing 240,000 treatments to Ukraine and surrounding refugee camps during 2022.

“The support of the Canadian pharmaceutical industry is vital to the success of HPIC’s mission," said Lois Brown, HPIC President.

"When war broke out in Ukraine, AstraZeneca was among the first to reach out to us to offer medical and financial donations, and we are so grateful to the team for giving up their time today to come in and help us pack these medicines.”

If you want to support HPIC’s response, you can donate to the ‘Ukraine Emergency Response’ at www.hpicanada.ca/donate. Funding will help mobilize these medicines.