Nancy Sully appointed as Oakville's Commissioner of Corporate Services

The Town of Oakville has appointed Nancy Sully as the new Commissioner of Corporate Services, effective September 21, 2020. Sully has worked for the town for almost 30 years in various finance roles, most recently serving as Acting Commissioner of Corporate Services since May 2019.

“I am so pleased to welcome Nancy to the Town’s Executive Management Team as commissioner of Corporate Services,” said Jane Clohecy, chief administrative officer at the Town of Oakville. “I have had the opportunity to work with Nancy over the years, and she has demonstrated exceptional skills in managing our financial obligations, navigating us through the annual budget process, and in planning for our long-term financial sustainability. She will be a great asset to an already exceptional leadership team.”

Jane Clohecy was appointed as Oakville's Chief Administrative Officer in July 2020.

In her new role Nancy Sully oversees the following divisions:

Clerk's

Facilities and Construction Management

Finance

Human Resources

Information Systems

The Corporate Services commission provides support services to ensure fiscal responsibility, records management, compliance with legislation and regulations, council support, as well as human resources and information technology services to support the town’s operating departments and local boards. The commission is also responsible for the management of town-owned facilities.

“I am very pleased with the appointment of Nancy Sully as commissioner of Corporate Services,” said Mayor Rob Burton. “Nancy brings valuable experience to the organization and I know that her strong financial acumen, relationship building skills and achievements at the town will position our Corporate Services commission for success in the future. On behalf of Town Council, I extend my warmest congratulations to Nancy on her appointment.”