Oakville Ford plant to assemble electric vehicles

× Expand Visual of Charging station and electric vehicle.

On Tuesday, September 22, Ford Motor Company and Unifor trade union reached a historic agreement to begin producing electric vehicles (EVs) at Oakville’s Ford plant.

On Monday, Oakville Town Council voted unanimously to send a resolution for the initiative, supporting this federal-provincial investment.

“Our resolution is a signal to our Federal and Provincial counterparts that Oakville supports long-term investment in the Ford plant that will strengthen Canada’s auto sector and supply chain,” said Oakville Mayor Rob Burton, who is also the founder and chair of the Ontario Auto-Mayors caucus, which aims to strengthen the Canadian economy through a thriving automotive sector.

“The workers at the Ford plant are the most talented and dedicated workers in the world and their talent combined with the cooperation of all levels of government and Canada’s auto companies will ensure that Canada is a leader in electric vehicle production,” the mayor continued.

The master bargaining committee of Unifor, Canada’s largest private sector union, averted a strike at its Canadian operations after extending the midnight deadline and bargaining throughout the early hours of Tuesday night.

The $1.95-billion investment will go towards retooling Oakville’s Ford plant – where they plan on building five models of electric vehicles – as well as bringing new product to Windsor’s engine plant.

"Today is an historic day. We are not only talking about solidifying the footprint of the auto industry in the short term, but for the long term. I think it's fair to say that as an organization we hit a home run,” said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President.

"Up until today, of the $300 billion announced globally in EV investments as the auto industry transforms from combustible engines to battery-electric vehicles, not one nickel had been allocated Canada. But with today's announcement, that changes,” continued Dias.

Since 1953, Ford Motor Company, its employees and the Town of Oakville have maintained a successful partnership benefitting the company and community. Ford, according to the Town of Oakville’s Notice of Motion, continues to be a valued member of the community and economy, employing tens of thousands of Canadians.

“Investing in new products in the auto sector, such as electric vehicles, will ensure Canada and Ontario are leaders in innovation, job creation and in the green economy,” the town’s Motion stated.

Karen Brock, president of Oakvillegreen Conservation Association, noted that this agreement is one of many promising environmental steps towards a greener, less polluted future for Oakville residents.

"Ford Canada’s proposed transition to production of EVs is fabulous news. [It] is definitely a strong corporate commitment to battle the climate crisis,” Brock said.

“However, we can't lose sight of the fact that we’re trying to get people moving when it comes to transportation issues here in Halton. It’s critical to create transportation solutions, for all, by focusing on efficient, affordable public transit options and by building complete communities that reduce our reliance solely on cars.”

Details of the tentative agreement will be presented to Unifor members at virtual ratification meetings over the weekend.