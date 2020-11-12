Ontario budget sets aside $180 million for tourism and service sectors

The 2020 Ontario budget was rolled out last week. It includes $180.5 million dollars for training programs for workers in the hospitality and tourism industries.

Jobs in these industries, jobs at Oakville's restaurants and hotels for example, have been affected substantially by the COVID-19 pandemic. Changes in lockdown rules in Ontario have meant fluctuating numbers of service jobs, with employment declining in the month of October.

"They've been among the hardest hit industries across our economy," says Drew Redden, the president and CEO of the Oakville Chamber of Commerce. "They rely on tourists moving across our provincial borders and national borders. With the pandemic, it's caused a sharp drop in their potential customers."

This funding is part of the "Ontario Action Plan" and will go towards training for skilled trades and second career programs over the next three years.

In 2018, businesses that dealt with service and hospitality made up one third of Halton's economy. These are jobs particularly vulnerable to the economic costs of public health lockdowns.

"Whether it's the small business on Lakeshore or a hotel in Oakville, we have to find creative ways to support local..."

The provincial government says that October's employment numbers were almost 300 thousand jobs below pre-pandemic levels. Many of these losses have been in hospitality and tourism and have affected large numbers of women and youth. The Ontario unemployment rate stands at 9.6 per cent.

"These industries employ thousands of people in our town and region," says Redden. "A lot of them have high costs to run their facilities. Energy rates for vacant hotels, lots of costs associated with running these businesses. So, without customers there to support them, there's a real challenge and it impacts both the owners and the employees."

This news was also welcomed by Oakville North MPP Effie Triantafilopoulos. Who says the support is needed in our town.

"People come to our area to visit friends and family, to shop, attend outdoor and sporting events and for dining. All of these industries are hurting," she said in a statement released on Monday.

"We want to ensure everyone can access this training, particularly women and young people."

The new training program funds are just the latest step in a suite of economic strategies created by Canadian governments during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ford government has also been talking about a tax rebate program to encourage local tourism within Ontario.

"The subsidies are great to help people get through this difficult time," says Drew Redden. "But we also have to focus on recovery and what our economy will look like going forward. Any tool we can utilize to equip these workers to come out of this pandemic stronger is an investment that is certainly worthwhile."