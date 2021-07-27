Spark Power opens new campus in Oakville

Spark Power, a leading provider of end-to-end electrical services across North America, has announced a new campus dedicated to a state-of-the-art training facility for its employees right here in Oakville. If you're wondering who(or what) Spark Power is, here are the facts:

Spark Power provides a wide range of power-centric services and solutions from engineering and construction to power equipment, on-site facility support, renewable assets, and sustainability solutions.

There are 35 branches across North America.

Their new campus is expected to be finished in 2022, featuring state-of-the-art resources for its technicians, offering electric vehicle charging stations, and will be bullfrogpowered.

So, what brings this skilled team of power experts to town?

× Expand Spark is unique in its scope of support, which provides end-to-end service for its customers. This means that customers can trust Spark to provide them with everything they need to complete their electrical and power jobs

"Oakville is where Spark Power has its roots and we’re fortunate to still have our head office in such a vibrant, growing community,” said Richard Jackson, President & CEO of Spark. “Our new Spark Power Campus will provide us with opportunities to train and educate employees locally and across the organization, allowing us to invest in the communities in which we work and live."

In the same vein, Spark’s Spark100 program is dedicated to providing positive, long-term social and environmental change that will better serve its employees, customers, and communities, now and into the future. To support local initiatives focused on issues that matter to both the organization and employees, Spark Power has representatives working with the United Way Halton Hamilton, who focus on activities that directly support and impact the Oakville community.

