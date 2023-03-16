A.I. helps Oakville businesses find financial opportunities

× Expand Alex Shuper on Unsplash - one-time use

Oakville’s Economic Development department has partnered with Fundica, an AI-powered business funding search engine, helping local companies find financial opportunities to support innovation and growth.

“Supporting the recovery and growth of our local business community remains a key priority for the Town of Oakville," stated Economic Development Director Rebekah Diec Stormes.

"In partnering with Fundica, the Economic Development department will make it easier for local companies to find funding supports to address business needs and accelerate growth.”

Fundica makes it easier and faster for businesses to navigate available public and private sector funding opportunities in Canada through the innovative tool. Companies can explore the user-friendly search engine to quickly generate customized lists tailored to their unique business needs, which includes a comprehensive summary of up-to-date government grants, business accelerators, and venture capital funds.

The award-winning Fundica search engine is now available as a free service to Oakville businesses. The tool can be accessed on the Town of Oakville’s Economic Development website, invest.oakville.ca. To connect with the Economic Development team for more information or to share feedback on the tool, businesses are encouraged to email the staff at econdev@oakville.ca.

“Oakville continues to be recognized as one of Canada’s best locations for business investment," commented Mayor Burton.

About Invest Oakville

Oakville’s Economic Development team is available to provide guidance and support through every stage of business development. For more information on available services and resources to help businesses start and grow in Oakville, visit invest.oakville.ca.