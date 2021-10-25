Amazon withdraws plans for Oakville warehouse

Amazon has changed its plans for a warehouse operation at 2175 Cornwall Road in Oakville and opened a facility this week on a site it considers more appropriate in the Southdown heavy industry area of Mississauga.

Today, Amazon officials reached out to Town Council via Ward 3 Town Councillor Janet Haslett-Theall to inform her that Amazon earlier this year had decided not to lease 2175 Cornwall and to build on Avonhead Road in Mississauga instead. The feedback received explaining why Amazon decided to pursue a different location was that Amazon representatives listened to the feedback from Councillors Gittings and Haslett-Theall, the Joshua Creek Resident Association, and the neighbourhood, and ultimately decided to secure a better location so as to not upset the community.

“For the past 18 months, Councillor Haslett-Theall and I have been keeping our residents up-to-date and aware of the H & R – Amazon application at 2175 Cornwall Road through our e-newsletter, ongoing meetings and discussions. We received unanimous support from our Council colleagues for our request to have the site plan for this location come before Council earlier this year. While the purpose of a site plan review is to seek controls on the physical layout of the infrastructure on the site, such as the building footprint and number of parking spaces, this process allowed residents and Residents Associations to provide their input. After a full process, we are pleased that a more suitable location was secured nearby,” said Dave Gittings, Oakville Ward 3 Town and Regional Councillor.

“Amazon’s consideration of Council’s and the community’s concerns is appreciated,” said Mayor Rob Burton on behalf of Oakville Town Council. “Council and town staff believe the assistance of the Ontario government in capping future uses of the site will prove to be important in future, whether or not Amazon is involved in the REIT’s plans.”

“It is gratifying to hear that Amazon respected and listened to our community,” added Councillors Gittings and Haslett-Theall.

Town Council prioritized reducing noise and traffic congestion for the neighbourhood around 2175 Cornwall Road. Conditions required included installing a noise barrier wall and landscaped berm, aligning one of the driveways with the existing intersection and traffic signals at Cardiff Drive, providing turning lanes to limit the impact on existing traffic, limiting the number of planned parking spaces from 886 to 689, and capping expansion of the use of the property at the existing building size.