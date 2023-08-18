Anand and Champagne speak in Oakville

× Expand Oakville News N.M. Minister Anand on August 17 speaking with a supporter at a Liberal event in Oakville.

The Oakville Chamber of Commerce has announced its first speaker series for Fall 2023, and it's stellar.

Canada's new Treasury Board president and Oakville MP Anita Anand and Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry François-Philippe Champagne will speak to Oakville Chamber of Commerce members on Tuesday, September 12 at 9:00 a.m. at the Oakville Conference Centre.

At a recent Liberal Party fundraiser in Oakville, Anand commented that a big part of her new job as Treasury Board president will be speaking across Canada to Chambers. She stated the Prime Minister asked her to step into the position as his government focuses on the economy and looks to reign in and realign over $14 billion in the next four years.

Tickets will be available on Monday, August 21.

About Anita Anand

Anita Anand and family in Ottawa

Anita Anand is a Canadian politician, lawyer, and academic. She was born in Kentville, Nova Scotia, and grew up in rural Kings County. She completed her undergraduate studies at the University of Western Ontario, where she studied political science and philosophy. She then attended the University of Toronto, earning her law degree.

After completing her legal education, Anand served as a law clerk at the Supreme Court of Canada. She went on to work as a lawyer specializing in corporate governance and securities law, practicing at significant law firms in Toronto. Anand also has experience teaching law at the University of Toronto Faculty of Law.

In the 2019 federal election, Anand was elected as the Member of Parliament for the Oakville riding in Ontario. She ran as a member of the Liberal Party of Canada. Before her latest appointment as Canada's Treasury Board president, she served as Minister of Public Services and Procurement during the COVID pandemic and then as the Minister of National Defence just as Russia invaded Ukraine.

About François-Philippe Champagne

Government of Canada

François-Philippe Champagne is a Canadian politician and lawyer. He was born on June 19, 1970, in Repentigny, Quebec. He completed his undergraduate studies at the Université de Montréal, earning a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science. He later obtained a law degree from the same university and studied in France at the Institut d'études politiques de Paris.

Champagne worked as a lawyer specializing in international law, trade, and arbitration in Canada and internationally. He held positions at major law firms in Montreal and London, England, and served as counsel for various multinational companies.

In 2015, François-Philippe Champagne entered Canadian federal politics. He was elected as the Member of Parliament for the riding of Saint-Maurice—Champlain in Quebec. Shortly after, he was appointed as the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Finance.

In 2017, Champagne was appointed Canada's Minister of International Trade in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet. He was crucial in negotiating trade agreements, including the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA).

From 2019 to 2021, François-Philippe Champagne was Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs, succeeding Chrystia Freeland. In this role, he represented Canada globally and managed Canada's international relations, diplomatic efforts, and foreign policy.

In 2021 he was appointed Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry and is responsible for fostering innovation, promoting economic growth, supporting research and development, and advancing science and technology. The minister plays a vital role in shaping policies and initiatives that drive innovation and competitiveness in Canada. The ministry focuses on various areas, such as supporting the growth of Canadian businesses, facilitating access to capital, promoting digital innovation, advancing clean technologies, and driving sustainable economic development.