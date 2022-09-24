Andrews arrives in Downtown Oakville

× Expand Andrews Andrews in Oakville

A legacy built on quality, style, service, and selection since 1991, Andrews remains a leader as a luxury womenswear retailer, defining style while helping women present their best selves.

Andrews New open concept shopping at Andrews in Oakville

The company has redesigned its traditional retail model into a new and exciting open concept for the woman who loves a full shopping experience. Though the three existing locations, its flagship in Yorkville, along with its locations in Sherway Gardens and Bayview Village are thriving, company President Darren Mason chose Oakville for the new launch.

Based on the town’s continued status as a top 20 place to invest in Canada for four years running, it was a sound business decision. From the moment Mason opened the doors to his Downtown Oakville store, customers reaffirmed why the town is also ranked one of the top places to live in Canada by the overwhelming welcome, the evidence of community, presence of culture, and genuine spirit.

Andrews Andrews in Oakville

The beauty of the new concept is to not only have the right pieces to wear but to accessorize your home that best reflects who you are with distinction.

Andrews has curated exclusive and or unique pieces from around the globe. The gallery walls call for exquisite artwork that clients can expect to see in the near future as Andrews continues to collaborate with both local and international artisans.

They intend to include a small café and host pop-ups that invite customers in for an ever-exciting Andrews experience. The lighting, with an entire storefront of glass, allows for bright, natural light and an inviting atmosphere.

Andrews Andrews in Oakville

The sales associates are available to ensure that your time spent in the store is not only welcoming but also informative. The company has searched for and continues to partner with designers who adopt methods of sustainability in the production of their garments.

“At Andrews, we believe that we have an obligation to our customers, our communities, our employees and the environment to operate our business sustainably.”

“Creating partnerships with suppliers, vendors, and collaborators that adhere to national and international regulations regarding environmental conservation, waste management, energy and water conservation.”

Andrews Andrews in Oakville

They offer an extensive line of contemporary lifestyle clothing, pieces that can resonate with a customer’s own personal style and lifestyle.

Individual lifestyle collections have been grouped within the store for convenience. Gorgeous handcrafted jewelry, functional handbags, and well-crafted hats and belts are intentionally placed.

Andrews Andrews in Oakville

With the customer in mind, the company has selected pieces that not only reflect a style but possess a little something extra that everyone could use to feel good again. That something that might make you recheck your reflection and smile.

This season reveals bold colours, animal prints, textures, puffed sleeves, shoulder pads, double-breasted blazers, and fun.

Andrews Andrews in Oakville

Just a sample of creators available at Andrews: Canadian designer Smythe, who brings glitter, and bold prints like mulberry checks in their blazers.

New York’s Margo Morrison designs semi-precious and pearl jewelry, adding that perfect accent to any ensemble.

Andrews Andrews in Oakville

The sexy and shimmering stylings by Israeli designer Sabina Musayev are feminine and contemporary with a yesteryear vibe.

There’s the ultimate wardrobe staple for 2022; the camisole by Cami NYC.

London’s Kerri Rosenthal is an award-winning interior designer who creates wearable art like the London Zero Waste Cardigan, made of 100 percent cashmere. Presales are available -- arriving in October. This cardigan is a perfect example of utilizing sustainable technology. There is zero wastage of yarn as the garment is made in one piece, with no seams.

New York’s Generation Love brings the bling. When was the last time you saw sequins in blue?

The popular crossbody handbag by MZ Wallace comes in lipstick pink! You'll find the clean designs of Vanzetti belts from Germany. Andrews carries fun and trendy tees from South Parade. Among other selections, there is alpaca outerwear made by Sentaler.

Your friends will all want the soft Italian knitted sneakers from Peserico. Brochu Walker brings refined elegance in everyday wear.

The season’s biggest colour is in an Italian-made double-breasted blazer from Tagliatore.

For the evening, Andrews offers designs like the Self-Portrait chiffon bustier dress enhanced with quality faux diamond details.

Andrews Andrews in Oakville

Greta Constantine brings you a better version of the little black dress. ba&sh creations exude femininity with florals.

Or you could choose the puffed sleeve stretchy cotton blend dress in one of this season’s must-have hues by Sabina Musayev.

In the spirit of sustainability, the associates will be more than happy to assist you in streamlining your current wardrobe to help you select perfect pairings that will enhance the look of your favourite outfits.

Andrews offers silhouettes, colour combinations, and pattern selections that will help a woman to look and feel her best.