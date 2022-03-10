Applications for 2022 patio permits now open

× Expand Bronte Village BIA Couples eating on the Plank's Patio

Patio season is around the corner, and to prepare, the Town of Oakville has opened its 2022 patio permit application program.

The Town opened application yesterday for the extended patio season, an extension originally made in 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic but now being kept due to popularity. This year, restaurants can open patios before the Easter long weekend - in just a few weeks time.

"Any new and returning food and drink establishments who wish to open a patio for the April to November 2022 season must complete an application," according to the Town. "Installation of approved patios can begin after Wednesday, April 13, in time for the Easter long weekend."

Information on how to apply for a patio permit, the online forms and other details are available on Oakville's 2022 Patio Applications page or by contacting ServiceOakville at 905-845-6601.

"To support local businesses impacted by COVID-19," they continue, "the town’s Commercial Recovery Initiative was extended for 2022. The extension allows businesses temporary installation of patios, bistros, and merchandising on public and private lands, with fee waivers for permits and licensing."

Patios in Town are permitted in a mix of locations, including private lands and parking spaces, as well as town lands, including sidewalks, on-street parking spaces, Towne Square, a parking lot in Kerr Village and on a section of Marine Drive in Bronte Village.

In 2021, Oakville staff approved 112 permits for patios, an increase of 20% from 2020. The Town says that staff "will assess the success of the 2022 patio season, including the uptake by restaurants and any potential challenges, to develop a Seasonal Patio Strategy for patios on public and private lands."

Mayor Rob Burton said today, "Many of our local eating and drinking establishments were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Following the immense success and popularity of the pilot patio program in the last two years, and as we emerge from the pandemic, we know our local businesses will benefit from the patio program extension."

More information about 2022 applications can be found on the Town of Oakville website.